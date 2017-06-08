Project Cars 2 Comes September 22nd – Catch a Glimpse in the New Trailer

Get a Look at Project Cars 2 Ahead of the E3 Presentation

Developer Bandai Namco has gone in-depth with the racing genre, bringing everything they have to their next major title, Project Cars 2. And today, they revealed that their highly anticipated racing title shall release on September 22nd. Here’s an early look at the E3 trailer:

Anyone present at E3 2017 will be able to play Project Cars 2 for themselves at booth #1647. This will be the game’s first public demo, and it will highlight three unique racing scenarios: rallycross, road racing, and multi-class racing. With newly optimized vehicle handling, as well as revamped controls, the experience should be better than ever.

And Bandai Namco will definitely be highlighting the new Multi-Class Action game mode, where players can drive vehicles of all eras in one map. Whether it’s iconic cars from the golden age of sports cars, modern prototypes, or GT3, all classes of cars can now race together in either single or championship mode as Project Cars 2 scores the driver’s position, not just overall but in-class too. It’s all about choosing your favorite car, preferred track, off-line or online; the experience is catered to the individual player.

Furthermore, Project Cars 2 is treating players to the “sandbox” experience in career mode. You can drive where you like, choose your races, and become a champion in any of nine motorsport disciplines. If you find one you really like, you can stay there for multiple seasons. Naturally, however, the multitude of vehicles at your disposal may inspire you to tread elsewhere. There are no limits.

Project Cars 2 will be available in the Americas for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. If you’re interested in finding out more, be sure to check back for our E3 news coverage when the time arrives. Until then and beyond,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release