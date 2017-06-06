Share This

 

Pokemon Gold and Silver Returning via Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console

Let’s Go Catch Lugia and Ho-Oh

Rejoice, Pokemon fans! The greatest news since Pokemon GO may have just arrived. For the nostalgic gamer, Pokemon Gold and Silver are making a return via the 3DS virtual console. Which means fans can re-experience the glory of the Johto journey.

Pokemon

Both Pokemon Gold and Silver will be available by September 22nd. Furthermore, they will be compatible with Pokemon Bank; that way you can save your favorite Pokemon, unlike 17 years ago when they released for the Gameboy Color. Despite the update to these games, however, Nintendo stated that both would look as they did during initial release. No upgraded visuals or added functions aside from compatibility with other 3DS features. Nevertheless, these titles are undoubtedly welcome additions to the 3DS system.

Along with this announcement, Nintendo revealed that the new Pokkén Tournament Deluxe will be available for the Nintendo Switch. While it doesn’t look like Gold and Silver will arrive for Nintendo Switch, at least both platforms are obtaining support. Also, it makes us wonder what the company might have in store for E3.

Additionally, deluxe versions of Pokemon Sun and Moon will also be arriving for Nintendo 3DS; expect them on November 17.

Are you happy about the return of Pokemon Gold and Silver? Let us know in the comments below. There’s no telling what other Nintendo Classics will make a return, but you can expect all the updates as they come our way on COGconnected.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE

 

Related Posts


10 Nintendo Switch Games That Need to be Announced at E3 2017

Behold, Paul Robertson’s Australian Pokedex

ARMS Leak Ahead of Nintendo Direct Reveals 3 New Characters

The Top 10 Moms in Video Games

Removed Pokemon Video Steers Fan Speculation Toward a Switch Release
Next
A Massive Summer Sale Has Dropped on GOG Right Now, With over 1500 Titles Discounted
Previous
Yakuza and 13 Sentinels Take Their Place as E3 2017 Badge Inserts