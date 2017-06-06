Pokemon Gold and Silver Returning via Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console

Let’s Go Catch Lugia and Ho-Oh

Rejoice, Pokemon fans! The greatest news since Pokemon GO may have just arrived. For the nostalgic gamer, Pokemon Gold and Silver are making a return via the 3DS virtual console. Which means fans can re-experience the glory of the Johto journey.

Both Pokemon Gold and Silver will be available by September 22nd. Furthermore, they will be compatible with Pokemon Bank; that way you can save your favorite Pokemon, unlike 17 years ago when they released for the Gameboy Color. Despite the update to these games, however, Nintendo stated that both would look as they did during initial release. No upgraded visuals or added functions aside from compatibility with other 3DS features. Nevertheless, these titles are undoubtedly welcome additions to the 3DS system.

Along with this announcement, Nintendo revealed that the new Pokkén Tournament Deluxe will be available for the Nintendo Switch. While it doesn’t look like Gold and Silver will arrive for Nintendo Switch, at least both platforms are obtaining support. Also, it makes us wonder what the company might have in store for E3.

Additionally, deluxe versions of Pokemon Sun and Moon will also be arriving for Nintendo 3DS; expect them on November 17.

Are you happy about the return of Pokemon Gold and Silver?

