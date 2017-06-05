Plus-Sized Cosplay Model Absolutely Nails Mei from Blizzard’s Overwatch

Overwatch Mei in Fullest Glory

Cosplay is an old art form. When done well, you can say it’s timeless. And timeless is exactly what we have with this latest Overwatch Mei cosplay. On top of being on point, it is absolutely stunning and sexy, which is why you have to see it for yourselves.

Mariah Mallad is a plus-sized model and professional cosplayer. While she has done various cosplay in the past, we found her latest to be incredibly noteworthy. This time, she’s filling the role of Mei from Overwatch. And she’s filling it like no other artist.

Unlike our previous articles on cosplay, Mallad represents our first plus-sized addition. You’ll note, especially in her latest swimsuit Mei, that she’s thick and manages to work the character like few can. As a matter of fact, you might say such curves don’t come along frequently enough in the cosplay world.

Along with her bombshell version of Mei, Mallad’s past projects include Samus Aran from Metroid and Camilla from Fire Emblem Fates. There are much more to speak of, and you can be sure we’ll be paying attention to her future work. For now, you can bask in the freezing cutie of Overwatch, or as some competitive players call her, ‘The Devil.’

Needless to say, Overwatch fans have probably been waiting for a figure like Mallad, aka Momokun. A while back, Blizzard took some heat for slimming down of Mei’s figure during the ‘Year of the Rooster’ event. While her figure beneath all the snow gear is naturally conspicuous, Mallad’s cosplay is likely more akin what many fans of the character expect. There’s your justice.

You can discover more of Maria Mallad’s work on her social media pages, like Facebook and Twitter. What are your thoughts on this latest Mei cosplay, Overwatch fans? Let us know in the comments below. And if you don’t play Overwatch, we know why you’re here, and that’s totally fine. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE