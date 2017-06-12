Playstation VR Gives You a Front Row Seat to the Dragonborn in Skyrim: VR

Skyrim: VR Puts Us in a World Familiar, Yet Strange

Sony’s really pushing the VR titles this year, but one fun, reimagined title is Skyrim. The graphics haven’t really changed, but your POV has. Your two little controllers in your hands turn into swords, shields, and wizardly powers in Skyrim: VR. It’s a fun way to play, since Skyrim does have a first-person view most of the time. There may be a little problem with the accuracy of the bow, however:





I don’t think he’s going to hit that dragon.

View the full E3 trailer here:

