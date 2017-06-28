Winter Is Coming in July’s Free Games for PlayStation Plus

Games Are Both Free and Awesome, Therefore Redundant

The Game of Thrones quotes are coming and you can’t stop us. Winter is coming in this new lineup of free PlayStation Plus Games. We’re definitely witnessing some goodies to keep us busy for the month. This list is headed by none other than Telltale Games’ Game of Thrones and Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn.

Until Dawn is the critically acclaimed horror game that lets you customize your terrifying experience. Then do your best to take control as terror visit eight friends in a mountain retreat. Your choices inevitably decide who lives.

As for Game of Thrones, PS Plus members get all six episodes. Follow the exploits of the Forrester clan in attempts to survive the War of the Five Kings. Winter is coming, and it might actually arrive after seven seasons. Before then, you can make the most of the free hours of gaming.

You can view the full list of games below:

Until Dawn, PS4

Game of Thrones, PS4

Tokyo Jungle, PS3

Darkstalkers Resurrection, PS3

Element4l, PS Vita

Don’t Die, Mr. Robot, PS Vita (Cross Buy on PS4)

Additionally, once PlayLink launches on July 4, anyone will be able to download That’s You for free. That’s You is a social discovery game that lets you play with up to five friends on the same screen using your phone. Applicable through October 24.

Furthermore, PlayStation announced the Orcs Must Die Unchained closed beta launching on July 18. And PlayStation Plus members get exclusive access to the Orcs Must Die Unchained Plus Pack. For $20, it will be available through August 15.

Any thoughts on the PlayStation Plus news for July? Let us know in the comments below. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE