PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Arriving Exclusively for Xbox One

The Hit PC Shooter Is Finally Arriving for Console

During the Microsoft E3 briefing, Phil Spencer brought PLAYERUNKNOWN himself, Brendan Greene, to announce Battlegrounds would be coming exclusively to the Xbox family of consoles. That includes Xbox One, Xbox One S, and the newly announced Xbox One X.

Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds is a smash hit ‘King of the Hill’ multiplayer title that skyrocketed to the very top of the Steam charts when it hit release. As such, it has accumulated a playerbase of over 3 million active users. Not only is it one of the most fun games to play, it is also one of the most fun to watch.

Battlegrounds is one of the most watched games on Twitch and consistently played by streamers. That fact has only served to increase its popularity. Therefore, we can only expect a bigger spike in popularity once the game arrives for the Xbox One. Expect it by late 2017.

Stay tuned for more E3 2017 news coverage as it comes our way. We’ll keep you updated on all the latest.

