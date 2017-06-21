Paradox Interactive’s Pillars of Eternity and Cities: Skylines Jumps to Console

Pillars of Eternity and Cities: Skylines – Now on Console

Paradox Interactive, announced today that Pillars of Eternity, the highly regarded RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, and Cities: Skylines, the in-depth SimCity simulator from Colossal Order will both be released for new console platforms later this year. Both titles have been redesigned for console players with controller-friendly gameplay and UI, and will be available in August for their respective platforms.

Pillars of Eternity, originally the result of a crowdfunding campaign by over 75,000 backers, first released for PC and scored highly among IGN, Game Informer, and PC Gamer. Now, the original game, alongside the expansions The White March – Parts I & II, will be released as Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles on August 29, 2017.





Cities: Skylines, the management game that is more in-depth at the micro level, will soon be available for the PS4 as Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition. The game has been refined and optimized for play on a controller, and the new Edition will include the base game, bundled together with the After Dark expansion, allowing players to plan and design for their cities’ nightlife and tourist attractions. Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition will launch on August 15, 2017.

Though the two titles are unrelated, Paradox thought that it’s best you know about both, since the launch dates for both are right next to each other. No features have been shaved down from either game, so it’s healthy to see a developer taking a hit on the PC and moving it to console.

