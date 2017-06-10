New Puzzle RPG Pictlogica Final Fantasy ≒ Announced for 3DS

The Game Will Be Free to Play

At today’s Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary event at Yokohama today, a new Final Fantasy game was announced for the Nintendo 3DS. It’s a free-to-play puzzle RPG called Pictlogica Final Fantasy ≒.



DualShockers reports that the title which was originally a F2P mobile game will keep its free price tag when it hits the Nintendo eShop for Japan on July 13th. This upcoming 3DS port will let players solve over 300 completely revamped puzzles. There also appear some sort of fight system too as players are shown fighting classic Final Fantasy enemies like Gilgamesh. Lastly, the game will let you revel in that 30-year nostalgia by collecting 160 Final Fantasy characters — including Final Fantasy XV‘s Noctis who gets the demake treatment here.

Square Enix is the peerless master when it comes to absurd name titles in gaming from their convoluted decimal usage to an overly fond reliance on Pig Latin to sound meaningful. Thus, the company has decided to give a sort of tip of the hat to their gaming title past by introducing “≒” which means “approximately equal”. Yup, it’s quite the puzzle to try remembering how to type that symbol out without help from the good old “CTRL + C” and “CTRL + V” combo.

While the game is not a title that I was expecting, but hopefully, Pictlogica Final Fantasy ≒ will still get localized as it looks, at the very least, interesting to play.

