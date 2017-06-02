PC Game Deals: Offworld Trading Company 50% Off, Headset Blow Out

PC Game Deals: Offworld Trading Company, Headsets Are Super Cheap This Weekend
In this week’s PC game deals, now’s the right time to try out PC strategy title Offworld Trading Company, as we’ve found it for $20.00 off. There’s also still lots of great Headset deals out there, so check our list out below!
PC Game Deals – Games:
- Off world Trading Company – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Obduction – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- X COM 2 – $42.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $26.99 ($13.00 Off)
- Guild Wars 2, Heart of Thorns – $($28.50 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Standard Edition – $31.79 ($28.00 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $15.35 ($4.50 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Limited Edition – $17.15 ($12.50 Off)
- The Sims 4 – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth – $40 ($30.59 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth- Rising Tide – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $15.89 ($14.00 Off)
- Overwatch Collector’s Edition – $79.99 ($50.00 Off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $11.49 ($8.50 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $40.08 ($19.91 Off)
- Doom – $19.93 ($10.06 Off)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $20.47 ($29.50 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.75 ($28.50 Off)
- Total War Shogun 2 – $20.36 ($9.50 Off)
- 1979 Revolution Black Friday – $5.99 ($6.00 Off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition Deluxe – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Obscuritas – $5.09 ($15.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $199 ($20.00 Off)
- Elite Dangerous [Online Game Code] – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset – $172.00 ($108.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach TruSpeak Universal USB Mic – $58.26 ($41.73 Off)
- JAR-OWL J2 Wired Gaming Keyboard – $45.99 ($44.00 Off)
- SADES SA938 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – $49.99 ($50.00 Off)
- SADES A7 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset – $35.99 ($34.00 Off)
- SADES SA902 7.1 Channel Virtual USB Surround Stereo Wired PC Gaming Headset – $21.59 ($50.40 Off)
- SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones – $39.99 ($70.00 Off)
- SADES 902 PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($62.01 Off)
- ENVEL G2000 Gaming Headset – $23.99 ($19.00 Off)
- KrBN Mechanical Backlit Keyboard With Phone Holder – $62.99 ($187.00 Off)
- Junpro Mini Portable Video Projector – $64.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $65.98 ($24.01 Off)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset – $72.19 ($27.50 Off)
- Lynksys WRT1900ACS WiFi Router – $179.97 ($70.00 Off)
- Kzon Stereo Computer Gaming Headset – $19.99 ($40.00 Off)
- NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit Wireless Wi-Fi Router – $59.99 ($35.00 Off)
- Jelly Comb 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $28.99 ($41.00 Off)
- Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse – $44.99 ($35.00 Off)
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse – $69.99 ($20.00 Off)
- UtechSmart Venus 16400 Gaming Mouse – $38.99 ($61.00 Off)
- QERY Gaming Mouse – $12.99 ($31.00 Off)
PC Game Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G752VY-DH72 17″ Gaming Laptop – $1,607.76 ($991.00 Off)
- ASUS ROG G752VS-XB78K – OC Edition 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop – $2,199.99 ($799.01 Off)
- Alienware AW13R2-8344SLV 13″ Gaming Laptop – $1,255.98 ($494.0Off)
- Lenovo X315 Gaming Desktop – $589.00 ($210.99 Off)
That’s all for our PC game deals this weekend. Make sure you check out our PS4 and Xbox One as well and let us know what deals you guys picked up. See you next weekend!