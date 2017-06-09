Payday 2 Is Free on Steam for the First Five Million Downloaders

Payday 2 Freebie Alert

Back to co-op criminal shenanigans. Overkill Software announced that they are giving away five million copies of Payday 2. However, it’s on a first come first serve basis. Therefore, you need to get your ass into gear and find the Steam page right here.

This limited promotion comes after the developer announced VR support. As a result, they have a reason to celebrate. Pretty soon, anyone with a knack for gun-toting theft will be able to play the experience like never before. All you need is an HTC Vive.

And if you haven’t played Payday 2, there’s officially no cost to trying it out. The game offers up to four-player co-op so gamers can take part in a myriad of heists. But there are all kinds of crimes, not simply robbery. From kidnappings to cyber mayhem, the contracts vary, so plan accordingly.

More than 70 updates since release and still going strong with new heists, characters, weapons and other gameplay features like driving cars and forklifts. Every month offers new free content and paid DLC as PAYDAY 2 continues to be developed by the OVERKILL crew until at least 2017.

At the time of this post, the game was still free and downloadable. If you click on the link and you see a price tag, then you are out of luck.

Happy downloading.