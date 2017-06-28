Gorgeous Parkour Platformer Super Cloudbuilt Gets a Release Date

Coilworks’ Parkour Platformer Out This July, Looking Hotter Than Ever



Do you remember Cloudbuilt? Beautiful 3D parkour platformer that came out on PC a while back? It’s okay if you don’t. Coilworks and Double Eleven are teaming up to bring Super Cloudbuilt, the newer, hotter version, to PC and consoles next month.

If you’re unfamiliar with the premise, you guide Demi through a series of colorful constructions overlooking the yawning void. Speed is the name of the game here, with leaderboard scores being decided in tenths of a second. You can either challenge yourself with the story campaign or the long list of challenge stages, though either one will test the same newly-hatched set of reflexes. There’s also a blaster involved, because fighting for your life just makes for a more exciting afternoon. What, did you want a pleasant stroll over a series of infinite chasms?

Super Cloudbuilt is coming to PC and PS4 on July 25th, with the Xbox One release happening on July 28th. To make your purchase decision even easier (or more agonizing), pre-ordering the PS4 version will grant access to a gameplay demo comprised of the first three stages. There’s also a trailer out which showcases all this high-flying hotness. Check it out below!

SOURCE: Press Release