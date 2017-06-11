Microsoft’s Oversized OG Xbox Duke Controller Is Getting Remade

The Xbox Duke Returns For A Holiday 2017 Release

One of the more infamous aspects of Microsoft’s 2001 entry into console gaming was its comically large controllers, the Xbox Duke controller. These plastic behemoths were eventually replaced with the more sensible Xbox Controller S that was smaller. Retro accessory maker Hyperkin announced at E3 2017 that it would be recreating the classic Duke controller for a limited release this holiday season.

The Duke will get an updated LCD screen to replace the static Xbox logo, Gizmodo reports. An animated logo will play in the screen instead. The throwback controller comes equipped with a nine-foot detachable cable (like the original), but will work with the modern Xbox One, and any PC running Windows 10. That limited release could mean that the controller may be hard to find later on.

The Xbox Duke remake release will work in tandem with Microsoft’s E3 2017 announcement that there will be backwards compatibility to some of the original Xbox’s games. Thus, for those looking to really recreate that Xbox November 2001 playing experience when it launched, this announcement is for you.

