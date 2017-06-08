CD Projekt RED Pens Open Letter to Cyberpunk 2077 Thieves, “We Won’t Give In”

Important Internal Files Stolen from the Witcher Developer

CD Projekt RED, the developer behind the Witcher series and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, has released an open letter to the public via tweet. The contents of the letter mention a breach in the company’s internal files. And through said breach, an anonymous individual–or individuals–has stolen property directly related to Cyberpunk 2077. The worst part is, they’re holding it for ransom.

Judging by the Polish developer’s response, the cracker’s main goal is no more than bribery. Nevertheless, they “will not be giving in” to the demands of this character. With that said, they are asking assistance from the rest of the gaming community. If something turns up related to Cyberpunk 2077, everyone should contact them immediately. For now, the company is leaving it to the authorities.

That means you too, Reddit and NeoGaf users. Let’s throw in Tumblr while we’re at it. Keep an eye out for sensitive information related to Cyberpunk 2077. And as the developer warned, anyone looking forward to the new IP should probably avoid the unofficial content release. With CDPR working to keep content under wraps, anything released prematurely could spoil the official reveal for many fans. You have been warned.

We’re coming up on the second year since the initial reveal of Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2015. While we know it’s a sci-fi RPG with an open-world, we know virtually nothing else. As as the developer declared during the reveal, it will be “ready when it’s ready.” Naturally, they want the first build to be in its prime. Therefore, anything released beforehand won’t be quality.

But let us know your thoughts on this heinous theft? What would you do in the developer’s shoes? Comment down below.

