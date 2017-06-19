NPD Sales Charts Have Been Revealed for May 2017 and the Results May Surprise You

May 2017 NPD Sales Revealed

The NPD Group has just revealed their sale charts for the United States and it looks very different from the report from last month. The month of May saw Injustice 2 claim the top spot, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe coming in second! In addition, there was a shift in which hardware took the top spot, and while some may be surprised, it was only a matter of time.

The top 20 games for May were listed in the sales data and include titles for the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Last month saw Sony’s PS4 once again take the top spot for the best selling hardware, dethroning the Nintendo Switch from the previous month. April saw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the number one spot, and this month it has been replaced by NetherRealm Studios Injustice 2!

According to the latest report from the NPD Group, gamers in the U.S. spent $542 million USD on game-related hardware, software, and accessories for the month. This number is down by 11% from the same period of time during 2016. With that being said, actual hardware saw a 7 percent increase in sales, earning $147 million, which is $9 million more than May 2016. Accessories for the hardware saw a one percent increase from $11 million, to $12 million as well.

Injustice 2 topped the software chart in its debut month, while it’s competitor Prey, from Arkane Studios and Bethesda, came in 5th. One of this year’s most notable VR releases, Farpoint, made it’s way into the chart as well, landing itself in the 16th spot overall. You can check out the top 20 games from May 2017 below.

1) Injustice 2

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*

3) Grand Theft Auto V

4) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

5) Prey*

6) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

7) Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia*

8) NBA 2K17

9) MLB 17: The Show

10) Overwatch**

11) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

12) Horizon Zero Dawn

13) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

14) Call of Duty: Black Ops III

15) Mass Effect Andromeda

16) Farpoint

17) Battlefield 1

18) Nier: Automata

19) Minecraft

20) FIFA 17

Of course it’s hard to tell which games might have done better, specifically those with asterisks, as these titles don’t include digital sales! Data for Overwatch is missing the battle.net sales as well. On top of this exciting month for Injustice 2, NPD says that the game had such a big debut month, that it is already number 9 on the best-selling games chart for 2017!

What do you think about who took the top spots this month? Let us know in the comments below!

