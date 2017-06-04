RUMOR – Norman Reedus Teases Black Hole Physics in Upcoming Hideo Kojima Title, Death Stranding

With all of the nothing we know about the upcoming Hideo Kojima title, Death Stranding, every bit of information we get about the game is a new and exciting bundle of questionable possibilities. Norman Reedus teases black hole physics on his Instagram, now eager fans are wondering if it’s a hint at gameplay mechanics in Death Stranding because, basically, any segment of new details opens a Pandora’s box of new gameplay mechanics and storyline content. Well, that may just be what’s happening here, but who knows?

What we do know is that the main featured character of Death Stranding and The Walking Dead star, Norman Reedus, posted a pretty crazy video to his Instagram. The video is of a figurine being sucked into a black hole. That’s pretty much it, but fans have started speculating that there’s much more going on in this video than meets the eye.

With the subject of black holes being a fairly prominent hint coming from the two Death Stranding trailers we’ve already gotten a glimpse of, such as physics equations, fans believe that the Instagram post made by Reedus is another hint at Death Stranding‘s subject matter. What it could be exactly? That’s still a complete mystery.

