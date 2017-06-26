Nintendo Officially Unveils the SNES Classic with Earthbound, Star Fox 2 &…

& Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, Zelda: A Link to the Past…

Nintendo is full of surprises. First, they released a nostalgia bomb in the form of the NES Classic. Now, we’ll be witnessing another bomb in the form of the SNES Classic. The Super Nintendo is making a grand return.

The announcement was made early today via Nintendo’s officialTwitterr accounts. According to the announcement, confirmed games for the NES classic include Star Fox 2, Super Mario World, F-Zero, Super Mario Kart, EarthBound, Donkey Kong Country, and more.

If Nintendo remains Nintendo, then we could be seeing all copies of the SNES Classic flying off store shelves too quickly. While the company and president have assured increased production of the Nintendo Switch, who knows if we can hope the same for their retro console. Time will tell, but it’s a good idea to be among the first to purchase a console, just in case.

The SNES Classic launches on September 29, so mark your calendar. And now that we’re getting another retro console, what are your thoughts? Do you want it as much or more than the discontinued NES Classic? We’re curious, so let us know in the comments below.

