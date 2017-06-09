Share This

 

Nintendo Switch Game Pre-Orders Soar to a $99 Cost in Canada

Canadian Listings Are for Standard Versions and Not Premiums 

Even though inflations is constantly eating away at prices everywhere, the price of games has remained rather stable. Of course, the average cost used to be cheaper. Nonetheless, the $49.99 price hike from Xbox/PS2 to Xbox 360/PS3 made sense, as did those in previous generations. Games, understandably, have increased in price over the years and seem to have leveled out. Things seem to be taking a turn in Canada, however.

Nintendo Switch Red Blue Joycon

According to new listings by major retailers, Nintendo Switch titles will reach new price heights of $99 CAD. This is a pretty big hike from the $79.99 standard. At the time of this writing, Canadian retailers Amazon, EB Games, and Best Buy have listed two of Nintendo Switch’s anticipated releases at $99.99. These two are none other than  Pokkén Tournament DX and Super Mario Odyssey.

While this is a bit of a strange circumstance, we’re still awaiting news from Nintendo on why this is the case. No other retailers have listed Nintendo Switch games at the new pre-sell prices. But that may change after E3.

While we wait, feel free to let us know your thoughts on this sudden price hike. If it were one retailer, it could be a mistake. But there are multiple. Comment down below. And stay tuned for the latest E3 coverage as it comes our way.

