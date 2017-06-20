Nintendo Switch Console Restock Coming to GameStop – First Come, First Serve

Nintendo Switch Console Restock Coming to GameStop, but You’ll Have to Grab Them While They’re Hot

When the Nintendo Switch released on March 3, they were flying off the shelves and selling like hotcakes. For a moment, they were officially sold out as far as the eye could see and, ever since, their supply has been constrained in the most intense of ways, making picking one up a nearly impossible feat in many areas. GameStop has announced that they’ll be getting a Nintendo Switch console restock, but they’ll be sold to eager gamers on a first come, first serve basis.

Select stores across the United States will be seeing a few new units in stock, but which stores they’re coming to and how many Nintendo Switch consoles they’ll be getting still remains unmentioned. The press release sent by GameStop also doesn’t specify which stores will be getting them, but it encourages consumers to check in with local stores to see if they’ll be arriving at their location.

So, basically, if you don’t already own the Nintendo Switch and you intend on grabbing one through your local GameStop, your chances of diving into titles like 1-2-Switch, Arms, Splatoon 2, and more, will be left totally up to chance.

The Nintendo Switch still remains unavailable on GameStop’s online store, so it seems like you’ll have to go in yourself if you want any sort of chance of grabbing one when they arrive.

