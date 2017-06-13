Nintendo Reveals New Kirby Game for Nintendo Switch

Kirby Is Back on the Switch

Just in time for its 25th Anniversary, Nintendo has announced an all-new Kirby game coming for the Nintendo Switch during its E3 digital event this morning.

Judging from the short announcement trailer, there will be a much stronger focus on multiplayer co-op this time around. The classic Kirby staples such as gobbling up enemies and transforming into various objects look to be back in this new instalment. A vague 2018 release was also confirmed.

We’ll keep you posted on any more details uncovered during E3. Let us know how excited — if any — you are for a Kirby title for the Switch in the comments below.

SOURCE: Nintendo E3 Digital Event