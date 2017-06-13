Nine Minutes of Ni No Kuni II Gameplay

Even Its Loading Screen Is Cute

As reported earlier, Level-5’s upcoming Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is coming November 10th, 2017 for PS4 and PC. The announcement first broke from a press release before its Sony E3 2017 pre-show trailer confirmed the date. Like Undertale, I felt the date reveal warranted a spot in the main press conference as it’s coming way sooner than I thought.

In the meantime, the good folks at IGN has posted nine minutes of gameplay.

The rather lengthy slice of gameplay helped showed off an early boss battle and detailed the battle mechanics of the game. Controlling the cat-earred, Evan Pettiwhisker, you’ll be able to do quick attacks, heavy attacks, long range attacks, charged long range attacks, block, dodge, and use magic. Magic in this game is represented by blue blocks above the character’s health bar. Your other two AI-controlled party members also seem to be able to use magic as they have the same blocks as well. Joining Evan is Roland, a cool dude who wields a two-handed sword and a pistol. It’s always cool to see a pistol-user in a Ghibli-aestheticized world. Besides him, Tami also lends her hand with her spear and bow too. Evan is also able to call on the help of Higgledies, small magical elemental creatures, in battle and also when exploring as well. Lastly, Evan can activate a time-limited Royal Awakening mode that gives him a burning yellow aura that adds deadly beams that fly out from his sword slashes. The combat looked fun and Evan seemed a lot more active in combat rather than the Pokemon Trainer-style fighting of the first game.



Evan and co, got to use all this in the gameplay video above against a monster called Thogg in order to procure a kingmaker sword. After a hard fought battle, Evan bests the hulking beast and the video ends before we see if he gets that fabled sword. The video doesn’t really show how exploring will work too much, but at least we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Once again, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10.