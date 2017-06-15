Ni No Kuni II Will Have Online Multiplayer

Along With Kingdom-Building Too

While JRPG-fans had a pretty subpar E3 when it came to new announcements at this year’s press conferences, I was pretty ecstatic to see that Level-5’s Ni No Kuni II: The Revenant Kingdom dropped a release date at the Sony pre-show. Since then, there have been more details on the upcoming JRPG, including its battle system where the main character, Evan Pettiwhisker, is far more active the original game’s Oliver. Today, the game’s publisher, Namco Bandai, also released a quick interview with Level-5 president and CEO, Akihiro Hino, that revealed even more info on the upcoming JRPG.



First off, one of the tastier tidbits of the interview was that Ni No Kuni II would have some form of online multiplayer. “There will be multiplayer,” Hino said. “You will be able to play online with your friends in various capacities.” Hino didn’t divulge much beyond that, but this aspect may be connected to the next big reveal in this interview: kingdom-building.

“At its core, Ni No Kuni is an RPG game where you traverse the world map and go on adventures. However, a large part of the mechanics of the game deal with the kingdom building,” Hino said. “Throughout your adventure, you collect things to help your kingdom grow, and that is a big part of the gameplay as well.” We may get multiplayer aspect here where other players may help build buildings faster, kinda like Bravely Default‘s system. The original Ni No Kuni on PS3 did not dabble in multiplayer so it’ll be cool to see what Level-5 does with this new feature for the sequel.

I’m already coming up with my hypothetical work-skip excuse for my future hypothetical job when Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom releases on November 10 for PS4 and PC.

