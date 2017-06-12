Ni No Kuni II ‘s Release Date Revealed

Ni No Kuni II Arrives On November 10, 2017

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, noted game delayer, has tweeted out some great news for JRPG fans: Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is coming out on November 10, 2017 for PS4 and PC. The lovely news came by the way of a press release from Level-5. The game will likely make a bigger announcement at PlayStation’s press conference tonight.



The upcoming sequel looks as charming as the original, but beloved animation house Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, The Cat Returns) is no longer attached to the project. However, remnants of that dream-partnership remain as Ghibli collaborator Yoshiyuki Momose was put on character design. Besides that, Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi, will return for the sequel and composes some breezy and enchanting music.

Earlier in the week, Bandai Namco also sent a press release a few days early and outed their upcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s announcement, and while it appears the same has happened here, I’m still stoked to see the game make an appearance at E3 2017 tonight. Either way, we’re getting another quality JRPG later this year.

For more on Ni No Kuni II and other E3 2017 breaking news as it happens, stay tuned here folks.