Intense Arcade Shooter, Nex Machina, Releases Today for PS4 & PC

Total Machine Mayhem and Classic Gameplay Built for This Generation

Developer Housemarque is back to bring their twin-stick shooter, Nex Machina. Set in a “cablepunk-themed” world where robots have revolted, players face a non-stop onslaught of machines and neon bullets. Making the most of top-down fun, the game delivers a classic arcade experience for the next generation.

In order to deliver a better, highly-developed twin-stick experience, Housemarque teamed up with none other than Eugene Jarvis. Jarvis is a veteran in the industry and of this particular genre–known for the creation of Robotron 2048 and Smash TV. Together, they have created a title that pays homage to the old days of running and gunning. However, we are most likely looking at the most advanced game of its kind.

“Nex Machina is an intense, frenetic shooter that will test your skills in deep, layered gameplay, forcing you to juggle human lives while trying to stay alive,” said Housemarque CEO Ilari Kuittinen in a press release. “We’ve created a fully fledged arcade campaign that can be played solo or in local co-op with a friend. There are tons of alternative paths, secrets and an upgradeable character with access to six different special weapons.”

Furthermore, you’ll find that much of the world of Nex Machina is destructible. Along with laying wastes to paths of machines, there’s the opportunity to customize playstyle and take advantage of six different weapons. For more info, you can visit out http://www.housemarque.com/games/nexmachina/.

Nex Machina is now available for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Are you ready for the next twin-stick shooter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.