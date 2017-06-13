New Yoshi Game Revealed At E3 2017

Yoshi’s Untitled Game Will Arrive for the Nintendo Switch in 2018

Nintendo revealed a new Yoshi game in its Nintendo Spotlight video for E3 2017 today. It’s a brief trailer, but there are plenty of gameplay mechanics here worth noting. First off, the trailer opens with the words, “There are two sides to every story” displayed on a sign.The camera then goes behind the sign and we see the text “and every stage”. Thus, the game’s main mechanic seems to be hinting at tackling stages from multiple angles and sides.

Yoshi looks less yarn-y and more felt-y in this incarnation, looking like a fuzzy stuffed doll. Though, the game still has that craft DIY project aesthetic with Mario’s usual magical worlds interpreted with real-world objects here. One important part of the debut trailer was that a red Yoshi tagged along which could mean two-player co-op play for the Switch title. Beyond that, not much is known about the title, but it looks like it’ll be coming out in 2018.

Keep tuned to Nintendo’s Treehouse livestream during E3 2017 as we’ll likely see more information about this upcoming Yoshi game and along with other titles Nintendo announced today during the Spotlight today.