New World Interactive Announces ‘Insurgency: Sandstorm’ at E3

Sequel ‘Insurgency: Sandstorm’ Revealed At E3 2017

New World Interactive announced at this years E3 the upcoming sequel to their successful 2014 tactical first person shooter, Insurgency. The latest title, Insurgency: Sandstorm, was announced with the release of a new trailer with some substantial intrigue:

Being an E3 announcement trailer, we sadly did not get to see the game itself in proper action, but New World Interactive assures its fans that everything the public enjoyed about the first game is still here, with even more to offer. An all new Story Mode with a host of other features is set to appear, with the story itself playable in co-op with up to four players, including a two player split screen option.

Details are slim but the main story is set to follow a squad cut off from all support in a war-torn country with “a new mission that is deeply personal.” As is the case in the previous title, Insurgency: Sandstorm rewards players for teamwork and objective completion over individual success, putting greater emphasis on working together as a unit.

New World Interactive also lists as new features to the game: driveable light vehicles, character customization, unlockable cosmetic items, fire support requests, ranked matchmaking, and more. The game is set to release on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC, sometime this year, however no finalized date has been released. For more information on Insurgency: Sandstorm, check out the official website.

