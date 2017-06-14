New Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Headsets Compatible with Everything

Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Headset is Perfect for …

Razer today announced the Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless headsets for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Both models are PC compatible.

You know what I hate? I hate having to deal with a mess of tangled cables going from my headset to my controller or computer. But you know what I hate more? Saying “hold on, I’ll be right back,” and taking off my headset to take a dump. I miss out on all the lively, topical banter my friends are saying. I’m not up to date on what joke was already said, or what Bobby really thinks of me. Now, there’s a solution: the Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Headset.

The Razer Thresher Ultimate delivers wireless Dolby 7.1 surround sound for the most immersive audio experience, so I can feel like I’m still in the game when I’m really on the toilet.

Large 50 mm drivers pump directional audio into each leatherette ear cup, cushioned with memory foam for state-of-the-art comfort, sound quality and noise isolation. Makes me wish they’d make a leatherette cup for my toilet seat! I sure could use the noise isolation at parties. Also available are cooling-gel infused ear cushions designed for even longer hours of comfortable gameplay (and dumps).





The Razer Thresher Ultimate is also the most reliable wireless console headset designed with a connection range up to 40 feet, and it’s only 30 feet to my bathroom!

The headset comes with a retractable digital microphone for clear voice communication thanks to a unidirectional mic boom design. Now my friends can hear me straining like I was actually taking a dump next to them! On-headset controls for mic volume, game and voice chat balance (on PlayStation 4) and master volume (on Xbox One) means that I can turn down my friends’ pleas while they hear my turgid sloppers hit the waterline.

The Razer Thresher Ultimate is an officially licensed accessory compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X, so don’t worry about future compatibility.

Okay, enough with the cheekiness (hee), here’s the specs:

2.4 Ghz Wireless Lag-free wireless Comfortable with eyewear – With foam indentations for temple relief Retractable Boom Mic – Stows completely in ear cup Comes with headset stand & audio hub base station Dimensions of headset: 196 mm(W) * 214 mm(H) * 104.8 mm(D) Approximate Weight of headset: 408 g / 0.89 lbs.



Headphones

Radio Frequency: 2.4 GHz Dolby® Headphone technology Wireless Range: 40 ft. / 12 m Frequency Response: 12 – 28,000 Hz Impedance: 32O at 1 kHz Sensitivity (@1 kHz, 1 V/Pa): 105 dB +/- 2 dB Drivers: 50 mm, with neodymium magnets Estimated Battery Life: 16 hours Charging Time: 4 Hours





Microphone

Frequency Response: 100 – 10,000 Hz Sensitivity (@1kHz, 1V/Pa): -42 ± 2dB Signal-to-Noise Ratio: >55 dB Boom Mic Design: Uni-directional



Price: U.S. $249.99 / EU €279.99

The Razer Thresher Ultimate version will be available June 2017 on Razerzone.com and will be available in all major marketplaces July 2017.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE