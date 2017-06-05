New Leak Potentially Confirms Gold Playstation 4 Release Date

Target Flyer with Release Date for Gold Playstation 4 Discovered by Twitter User

Fans of Playstation 4 exclusive titles and the color gold, rejoice! We have unofficial confirmation of Sony’s limited edition gold Playstation 4 in the form of a leaked flyer for Target. As was the case with the previously leaked information at the hands of Walmart, it looks like the new model console will in fact be 1 TB in size for the fantastic sale price of $249.99 USD.

Sony is of course no stranger to putting out limited edition colors of the console including Glacier White, the Destiny bundle, and the ultra cool Star Wars Darth Vader PS4, to name a few from a rather impressive list. According to the leaked image originally discovered by Twitter user Wario64, the new Gold Playstation 4 will be available on June 11th, meaning Walmart didn’t jump the gun too badly.

While the new console looks pretty slick, it might be just a tad too much ‘bling’ for the average gamer. What do you think about Sony’s bold new direction? Do you like the gold console? will you be searching to pick it up come June 11th? Let us know on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

