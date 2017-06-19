New Episode Prompto Trailer Gets Crazier Still with Winged Behemoth Fights and Snowmobile Sequences

New Episode Prompto Trailer Features Some Slight Spoilers

The Final Fantasy XV train keeps on chugging on, and its upcoming DLC Episode Prompto just dropped a pretty awesome new trailer ahead of its June 24th launch. If you were to ask me which of the three DLC chapters for the bro-ad trip JRPG I was looking forward, Prompto’s tale was not in the top two slots. However, the new trailers for Episode Prompto have turned that opinion around for me.

I bought the Season Pass mid-way through my own Final Fantasy XV playthrough as I began to get attached to the characters. However, I was a bit let down by Gladio’s own DLC chapter. Slight spoiler, but Prompto disappears for a section of the game, and so did Gladio. However, Gladio’s DLC chapter ultimately felt superfluous to the main game. Unfortunately, Episode Gladio’s story didn’t really make me care for why he went on his sidequest and the gameplay was mediocre as Gladio felt a bit clunky to control. Furthermore, it was also boring in terms of setting as it takes place solely in one cave. If you’ve finished Final Fantasy XV, then peek this new Episode Prompto trailer below:

I can rave about the varying gameplay sequences with that snowmobile ride, the different locations, the winged behemoth that looks awesome to fight, or Aranea Highwind’s welcome inclusion. All of those are great reasons to get this DLC from an immediate glance, but I will mostly be playing this one because it actually feels like it will have some story weight to it.

Get your favorite photo filters out when Episode Prompto drops this week for PS4 and Xbox One on June 24th.

