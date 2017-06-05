New Trailer for ‘Dauntless’ Showcases Co-op Behemoth Hunting

Mix and Match Gear to Stylize Your Combos against Giant Monsters

At the end of last year, Phoenix Labs unveiled their Co-op RPG, Dauntless. Since many of us can’t get enough of co-op monster hunting, they’ve decided to give us a deeper look into combat, progression, and survival.

Today presents a variety of new features for Dauntless, including the new Chain Blades class. These particular Slayers are all about poking and delivering openings for teams to strike their prey. Get in, get out; then unleash a flurry of attacks from long range. Catch a glimpse of the action in the new trailer, “Forge Your Legend”:

Featured is the new Behemoth Skraev, a beast that thrives in colder climates. While it may be similar to the previously announced Behemoth Shrike, this one comes with a new set of vicious attacks. And as Slayers, players must take down many such Behemoths, and there are a lot more to be revealed.

For more information on this new co-op experience, you can visit PlayDauntless.com. Just like many developers, Phoenix Labs has prepared a game build for E3 2017. That said, we may receive a release date during the event, too. Dauntless is scheduled to release for PC later this year, so stay tuned for more updates and multiplayer footage to bring a variety of gigantic threats.

SOURCE: Press Release