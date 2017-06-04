New Crash Bandicoot Game Could Be in Our Future

Hints Have Been Made Regarding the Release of a New Crash Bandicoot Title

With all of the hype surrounding the remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, many fans have been asking for a brand new Crash Bandicoot game! Of course, Activision has not been exactly forthcoming with a new one, since they’ve wanted to keep his original adventures alive and had opted for adding him to the Skylanders Imaginators instead. That is…until a recent announcement from the publisher!

The creative director, Dan Tanguay stated that if things go well with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, that it could lead to a brand new game! “Ultimately, we want Crash to return to the mainstream consciousness. We want him to be in everyone’s homes again and to create new fans with this collection and the work we’ve done on Skylanders Imaginators with the Crash Action pack. Would we love to see another Crash game? A new one? Absolutely, but we’ll have to wait and see how this one sells and what the people above me decide.”

As of right now, many people have boarded the hype train for the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and when it was originally announced last year, it was met with a lot of positivity! Recently we’ve been getting a bunch of glimpses into what to expect from the trilogy from the released gameplay videos. What these videos show as well, is how well the remaster is coming along!

This is so true in fact that Naughty Dog, who is the studio responsible for the original Crash Bandicoot series, has given this trilogy their stamp of approval. The N. Sane Trilogy should, at the very least bring fans back into a different time, with all of the wonderful feelings of nostalgia, just with better graphics! With that being said, there is a lot more that will be featured in the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy besides these improved graphics, including different fixes to the original gameplay and the addition of of new checkpoints and a save system (we can all feel the relief here). Fans will also see the time trials from Crash Bandicoot: Warped introduced into the first two games of the trilogy as well!

With the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy release just around the corner, we can only hope that it will live up to the hype so that we can see the creation of a brand new title! It releases on June 30th for the PlayStation 4.

