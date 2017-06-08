Share This

 

New Bionik Switch Accessories Are Coming to E3

Bionik Switch Accessories Raising Their Charging Game to the Next Level

Bionik is famous for their video game accessories, right? Well, at E3 this year, the company is debuting a massive line of products, including a series of Bionik Switch accessories that will take your battery-charging game to another level altogether.

Bionik Switch Accessories

Pictured above is the Power Plate, a portable charger and backup battery for the Nintendo Switch. It allegedly has enough juice to bring your Switch back to life (as well as the Joy-Cons!) up to three times. Granted, these numbers are usually obtained under optimal conditions consumers can’t reproduce, but that’s still a lot of extra power you can pack around wherever you go. The Bionik Switch line also includes a six-foot charging cable, a four-slot charging dock for Joy-Cons, an ethernet adapter and a rapid charging kit. All told, Switch owners are getting a lot of new options for keeping their system at max power wherever they may be.

Bionik is also debuting a whole bunch of accessories for the other major systems, including PSVR and Xbox One, which is getting a ‘QuickShot’ controller system for improved grip and accuracy. The Power Plate is currently set at $49.99 USD, while the other Switch accessories range from $14.99 to $24.99 USD. You can check out the whole lineup of products coming to E3 here.

SOURCE: Press Release

Related Posts


More Families Pick PlayStation 4 & Nintendo Switch for Their Homes

Square Enix Will Reveal A New Game at E3 2017

Analyst Michael Pachter Declares Scorpio Will Cost No More Than $399

Kojima’s Open-World IP, Death Stranding, Will Be absent from E3 2017

Yakuza and 13 Sentinels Take Their Place as E3 2017 Badge Inserts
Next
Trailer for ‘Everything’ Is Now Eligible for an Oscar?
Previous
Celebrate Frantic Vita Platformer Shu’s Free DLC With an Exclusive Giveaway