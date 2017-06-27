A New Assassin’s Creed Game Teased for iOS and Android Mobile Devices

Take your adventures with Ezio, Aguilar, Shao Jun, and other legendary assassins on the go in a new Assassin’s Creed game teased for mobile devices, Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion! Ubisoft unleashed a teaser video for the upcoming game, displaying the tiny assassins and what they will look like on iOS and Android.

The cute and bubbly characters put on display in the trailer reveal that the game is most likely going to be a fun and lighthearted adventure, covering the days of the old Assassin’s Creed games. In Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion, relive the adventures of Ezio and comrades in a totally new way, forging your brotherhood and sparking the rebellion. Build your very own brotherhood and infiltrate the strongholds of the loathsome Templars in a strategy-RPG style, the first of its kind in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

Check out the teaser trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion in the video below!:

No release date for Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion has been announced by Ubisoft but, according to the trailer, it will be releasing exclusively for mobile devices.

Will you be downloading the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game for your mobile device when it arrives? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below!

