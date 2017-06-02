Need for Speed Payback Confirmed for This Year With Stunning New Trailer

Latest Need for Speed Gets Inspiration from Fast and Furious

Get ready to fulfill your wildest “action driving fantasy” in Need for Speed Payback, the next game in the popular racing series that Electronic Arts announced today.

It is once again developed by Ghost Games, the same team behind 2015’s lackluster series reboot and 2013’s excellent Need for Speed Rivals, and will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on November 10th.

Payback will feature a robust single player experience with an open-world environment that appears to take some serious cues from the insanely popular Fast and Furious movies. It is set in the underworld of Fortune Valley and will include three playable characters — Tyler, the Racer; Mac, the Showman; and Jess, the Wheelman — as they go about on a quest for vengeance on The House, a cartel that has its hand in various criminal activities. Expect some truly over-the-top blockbuster scenarios involving “intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces.”

“Need for Speed returns this year to challenge what players expect from racing games,” said Executive Producer, Marcus Nilsson about the latest entry. “We’re still delivering everything our fans love about the franchise – the deepest customization, an impressive roster of cars, intense races and open world pursuits – but with Need for Speed Payback, we’re bringing together all those elements in an all new blockbuster driving experience. From the story, to the different characters you can drive as, to the varied missions, to the edge-of-your-seat moments, this is our vision for what action driving entertainment means today.”





Car customization is in full force in Payback with the “deepest customization from the series” yet. Players can then bet on their rides where they can multiply their winnings or come out empty handed.

It wouldn’t be an EA game without some pre-order incentives. Pre-orders will receive the Platinum Car Pack which features five unique cars at launch and something called Platinum Blue Tire Smoke. The cars are listed below:

Nissan 350Z 2008

Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967

Dodge Charger R/T 1969

Ford F-150 Raptor 2016

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016

A Deluxe Edition will also be available and will allow early access to the game by three days, in addition to exclusive customization options like a NOS license plate, in-game discounts, bonuses, and the above Platinum Car Pack.

Lastly, EA Access and Origin Access members can get in on the action early with the Access Play First Trial on Thursday, November 2nd which offers up to 10 hours of play with the new game.

What are your thoughts on Need for Speed Payback? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release