Natsume Announces Awesome Official E3 2017 Lineup of Games for Hungry Fans

Worldwide games developer and publisher Natsume announces awesome official E3 2017 lineup for fans who can’t wait to see what they’ll have to offer on the show floor this year. The full lineup brings in a trove of colorful and fun family-oriented games that both adults and children of all ages can enjoy separately or together.

To celebrate 20 years of Harvest Moon, the recently announced installment in the franchise, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, takes the forefront of the lineup, and will be shown at E3 2017 for the very first time for Windows PC and the Nintendo Switch! Along with the upcoming Harvest Moon title, Natsume will also be showing off Wild Guns Reloaded for Windows PC, River City: Knights of Justice and River City: Rival Showdown on Nintendo 3DS, and more!

Natsume’s grand lineup of games will be showing in booth 2047 located in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 13 through June 15th at E3 2017. Natsume retail items will also be available for purchase at their booth, such as their popular and totally cute 6″ and 12″ plush including alpacas, horses, dogs, pigs, chicks, bluebirds, pandas, sheep, and more!

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope will be making its way to Switch, Steam/PC and PlayStation 4, Wild Guns Reloaded for Steam/PC, and both River City: Knights of Justice and River City: Rival Showdown for Nintendo 3DS. Harvest Moon: Lil’ Farmers is supported on iOS, Android, and Kindle. As part of the 20th anniversary celebration of Harvest moon, the re-release of Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition and Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland for the PlayStation 4 will be available to play at the booth, and the European version of Harvest Moon: Skytree Village will be on display alongside them.

Are you stoked for what Natsume has in store? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release