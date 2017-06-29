Music Carries the Action in the New RPG ‘AereA’ – Coming June 30

Travel and Battle with Harmony on Your Side

It’s all about the music. SOEDESCO has composed a musically-themed action RPG in the form of AereA, an original adventure tale. Play as four characters on a quest to stop the abuse of music.

AereA comes together as an homage to classic adventure-style RPGs and the world of music. Characters and enemies fall in a world fine-tuned for musically scored battles. Not only that but enemies enter in the form of artists and instrumental monsters. Thus, it is a real symphony of mayhem.

If you’re curious about the world of AereA, here’s what you need to know about the story:

In the music-themed world of AereA, the students Guido and Demetrio discover the magical powers of music. On his own, Demetrio starts to research the music’s power to control living beings. Once Guido finds out, he confronts Demetrio about his betrayal.

A huge fight erupts between the two old friends and the musical powers of this battle are so powerful that the very island itself shatters into pieces. Demetrio flees and it’s up to Guido to restore balance. He sends out his four disciples to unravel the mystery of the missing primordial instruments and to return them to their original place in order to bring back peace to the world.

Features:

Lose yourself in the beautifully hand-drawn graphic style in 4K resolution

in the beautifully hand-drawn graphic style in 4K resolution Enjoy the beautiful music by Broforce composer Deon van Heerden

the beautiful music by Broforce composer Deon van Heerden Play as 4 different musical themed characters, each with their own unique set of abilities

as 4 different musical themed characters, each with their own unique set of abilities Fight 9 unique bosses, inspired by specific musical instruments

9 unique bosses, inspired by specific musical instruments Explore multiple islands with a wide variety of biomes, enemies, and puzzles

multiple islands with a wide variety of biomes, enemies, and puzzles Switch to local 4-player co-op to form a team with up to 3 friends at any time

AereA releases tomorrow, June 30th, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Retail boxed copies will arrive later on July 18th. To learn more, simply visit www.aerea-game.com.

SOURCE: Press Release