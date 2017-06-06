Attention All Dunmer, Morrowind Has Arrived for Elder Scrolls Online

After Many Long Years, Players Can Reexperience the Home of the Dark Elves

It’s been a long time coming, the arrival of one of Elder Scrolls most beloved locations. Morrowind has officially reached The Elder Scrolls Online. Hence, players can take advantage of the new MMO expansion with 30 hours of new story content.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is available worldwide for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and offers a new land to explore in the ever-expanding MMO. Furthermore, players can try out the new playable class, the Warden, as well as enter 4v4v4 fast-action PvP mode, new Battlegrounds, and experience a new 12-player Trial.

And to make their new expansion known to the world, Zenimax and Bethesda have unveiled their new launch trailer. Witness new gameplay footage below:

Even though hundreds of hours of content are already available, players can jump into ESO right now and explore Morrowind. This includes veterans as well as newcomers. Basically, you can take current characters and gear into the new area or create a new class, including the new Warden, and dive right in. If you are a veteran, just remember to upgrade your current copy of the game. Only then you can experience the latest features.

Here’s an overview of what you can expect:

A Massive New Zone — Vvardenfell: The largest zone added to The Elder Scrolls Online since launch is also a nostalgic trip through one of the Elder Scrolls’ most beloved lands. Utilizing the same geographic footprint as The Elder Scrolls III, including all key points of interest from the classic game, Vvardenfell is painstakingly reimagined 700 years before the events of TES III, from the docks of Seyda Neen, to the volcanic Ashlands, to dense, mushroom-filled forests, and through the glory of Vivec City, still under construction in this time period.

New Class – The Warden: Players will harness nature-based magic to master the powerful new character class – The Warden. The Warden is the first new class since launch of ESO, and true to ESO and the Elder Scrolls franchise, the player will have the freedom to select from a number of abilities that enable a variety of play styles. The Warden also introduces a devastating new combat ally – the War Bear – a ferocious fighter will stay by the Warden’s side through the most intense battles.

New PvP Mode – Battlegrounds: The Elder Scrolls Online is renowned for open world PvP battles, pitting hundreds of players in a massive battle for supremacy in Cyrodiil. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind will introduce a new PvP mode – Battlegrounds – intense 4v4v4 battles in arena-like environments. Players take the battle to the Ashlands to claim their place among the fiercest and most accomplished combat veterans in Tamriel.

Are you excited for the new release of Morrowind? What platform will you be playing on? Let us know in the comments below.

Happy gaming

SOURCE: Press Release