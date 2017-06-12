Monster Hunter World Officially Revealed at E3, Alongside a Spectacular Trailer

Monster Hunter World Has Been Unveiled

During Sony Interactive Entertainment’s E3 2017 press briefing, they announced the newest game from Capcom: Monster Hunter World with a new reveal trailer. A couple days ago it was discovered that Capcom had filed a trademark for the newest game in the series, marking the first Monster Hunter to launch on a Sony platform since 2011!

Originally, Monster Hunter found its popularity several years ago on the PlayStation consoles, however recent titles have been found only on Nintendo’s handheld platforms. While not many details are known about Monster Hunter yet, it was also announced that the release date is slated for early 2018 for the PlayStation 4. You can check out the trailer shown off during the press conference below.

Are you excited about this announcement? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for our E3 coverage