Modern Warfare Remastered Standalone Game Case Revealed with Possible Release Date

Six Months Later, Activision Does What Many Gamers Saw Coming

First the Gamefly listing, then Amazon, now some concrete evidence to back it up. It looks like Modern Warfare Remastered is coming as a standalone title, after all. Spotted on Twitter, new images have surfaced showcasing the back and front of what looks like an official game case.

Showing up first on CharlieIntel.com, the game case features little more than generic info. However, the tipster who leaked the image reported a June 27 release date. Along with that, the game was listed at Target with a $39.99 price tag. We don’t know how it suddenly sprung up in stores, but there you have it. Other reports indicate a June 20 release date, but both remain unconfirmed. If it does release on June 20th, simply check your local retailer tomorrow.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered originally released alongside Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare as part of the latter’s Legacy Edition. The bundle retailed at $79.99 and the remastered title could not be purchased separately. Looks like that is about to change, however.

Since the arrival of Modern Warfare Remastered, the game has received multiple free updates alongside a paid Variety Map Pack. No word on whether this new standalone version will carry any of the new add-ons, but we’ll deliver more updates as the story unravels. Simply remember to check back.

Any thoughts on the new standalone remaster? We’d love to hear them. Comment down below if you’re feeling up to it. Until next time,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE