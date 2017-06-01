Monolith Games Middle Earth: Shadow of War Delayed til October 10th

Middle Earth: Shadow of War Falls Behind; Games Not Meeting Deadlines

Via the wbgames.com forums, Community Manager Monolith_Andy announced that Middle Earth: Shadow of War will be released on October 10, 2017. Andy delivered the following apology to fans:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War expands gameplay in every dimension, including the massive open world, the story, the RPG systems, and personal player stories of the Nemesis System. As with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Monolith is committed to delivering the highest quality experience. In order to do this, we have made the difficult decision to move our launch date to ensure that Middle-earth: Shadow of War will deliver on that promise.

We understand that it might be disappointing to have to wait a little longer for the release and are sorry for the delay, but we are working hard to make an amazing game. We’re excited to show more at E3.”





Seems like a trend here! Red Dead Redemption 2 looked like it was slated for August-September, now pushed back to spring of 2018, That poison window of end of summer release dates right after E3 seems to have scared off every developer, hoping that the hype from E3 will carry them into the Christmas frenzy and make them extra bank. Middle Earth: Shadow of War falls to the same fate. Let’s hope the E3 showing staves off fans’ disappointment and doesn’t hurt sales too much.

