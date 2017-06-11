Middle-earth: Shadow of War’s E3 2017 Trailer Showcases Its Nemesis System Upgrades

Build An Orc Army Against Sauron

A new lengthy seven-minute gameplay trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War was shown off during the Microsoft E3 2017 media briefing. The new gameplay footage focused the expansion of the game’s fun nemesis system. While the developer mentioned fortress assaults as one of these expansions, we got to see the other one called the Domination mechanic. As its brutal name would suggest, it’s all about getting orcs on your good side and fight for you.



Besides that, the lengthy gameplay trailer also touched on the expansion of Mordor with a lot more lands to explore too. Near the end of the trailer, we get to see a bit of the fortress assault as you got to pick your team of motley orcs and goblins, each with their own perks and weaknesses to join in on your assault.

Shadow of War was first revealed earlier this year as a sequel with an upgraded nemesis system from 2014’s Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. That mechanic was what drew a lot positive good will for the first game, so it’s a no-brainer that they were seeking to expand the dynamic story-telling mechanic.

The upcoming LOTR sequel was originally planned for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in August but was recently delayed to October 10.