Microsoft Says Xbox One X Specs Inspired By Software Developers Feedback

Xbox One X Tailored By Feedback from Software Developers

Since it’s official reveal at E3 2017, Microsoft is continuing to give fans a ton of information about the Xbox One X. Just yesterday we told you about the automatic 4K resolution updates the Xbox One X will download, regardless of what TV you have and now it has been revealed that the specs were handcrafted based on feedback from software developers!

In a recent interview with Shacknews, Albert Penello, the senior director of product marketing and planning for Microsoft, stated that instead of deciding what specs the Xbox One X should have, Microsoft wanted to have something tailored to the future games it would run. In doing this, they designed the Xbox One X from feedback received from software developers. This is what Penello had to say about the process Microsoft took when figuring out the specs for the Xbox One X, “We actually have a really great technology team that works with developers…[a]nd what’s really, really interesting and unique about this console is that the specs were a result of working with software. It wasn’t just us saying, ‘this is the numbers we wanted to hit’. We actually profiled existing code, and we said if we want to hit 4K on existing engines, this is what it takes.”

As an example, Penello mentioned that Turn 10, the developers of Forza Motorsport 7, had a role in figuring out which specs were necessary to really make games run smoothly, and look as visually fantastic as possible. Penello explained that this in turn helped Microsoft figure out which specs were needed to deliver on the promises made to gamers around the world.

When asked whether Microsoft had though about future proofing the console, Albert Penello responded with a resounding yes, once again citing their partnership with various software developers to tailor the Xbox One X for the best gaming experience. From this feedback came an extra gig of RAM in the console, as many of the developers stated that the one gig of space would make all the difference in the coming years. Pennello stated that,“We give more memory to games on the Xbox One X than the other systems have in total,” continuing, “That’s including the operating system and all the other features.”

These new details have been corroborated by the game developers as well, with both Turn 10 and Ubisoft discussing just how easy it was to develop their newest titles for the Xbox One X. What do you think about Microsoft’s approach to their spec design? And will you be picking an Xbox One up? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE