Microsoft To Make a Horizon Zero Dawn Inspired Exclusive Title for Xbox One?

Microsoft Job Listing Suggests Similar Title For Xbox One

For any Xbox gamers who have felt left out during the past few months since the release of the extremely popular PlayStation 4 exclusive title Horizon Zero Dawn, you may be getting a similar title soon! Microsoft has posted a job listing that teases that a new exclusive is on the horizon, pardon the pun.

Microsoft seems to be planning their own version of Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn, which is not too surprising after the popular game reached over 3.4 million copies sold in record breaking fashion. Fans have recently spotted a LinkedIn profile for Microsoft job recruiter Sandor Roberts where he states the company is looking for environment artists. These artists will be a part of the next “triple-A nextgen title” with a similar style to Horizon Zero Dawn. Check out a screenshot of the posting below.

If you’ve played Horizon Zero Dawn, you’ll know it is a spectacular game to behold. We even called it Sony’s new flagship franchise, scoring it a perfect 100 when it was released! It has served as a fantastic example of what exclusive titles bring to the table, especially for the PlayStation 4 Pro, so it seems to make sense that Microsoft would try to do the same with the Xbox One X.

In fact, recently Xbox Head Phil Spencer stated that there are a some “big things” in development for Microsoft. With that being said, he did mention that these things are still quite a bit away. “We are investing in new things, we’ve signed things just recently that I thought, ‘Hey, from a PR standpoint it would be really easy for me to put a trailer on screen’, even though I know the game is not coming for another two-and-half or three years, so I didn’t want to do that.”

If this newly planned title from Microsoft has even a fraction of the success that Sony has had with Horizon Zero Dawn, it will be worth it. In fact, Sony has already announced that they are investing in their successful title for years to come, and have recently detailed the new Frozen Wilds DLC content which is set to release on the PS4 later this year.

