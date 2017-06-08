Microsoft Has Revealed That Their E3 Press Conference May Be Longer Than Usual

More Details Surrounding Microsoft’s E3 Press Conference Revealed

With the Microsoft E3 press conference just three days away, the hype for the announcements is at an all-time high and Phil Spencer seems to have just added to that. Earlier today Phil Spencer, Xbox Division Head, took to Twitter to announce some new details about the Microsoft press conference at E3 this year!

Spencer has revealed that the Microsoft press conference will probably be longer than the usual hour and a half from previous years. This definitely means that fans have lots to be excited about if the different announcements won’t fit into the 90 minute slot! Check out the announcement from Phil Spencer below.

Xbox briefing Sunday will likely run longer than our traditional 90 mins. For those recording just a heads up. #XboxE3 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 8, 2017

Recent years have seen Microsoft keeping their press conferences under 90 minutes, however according to Spencer there are too many games to contain into that timeframe! And of course we cannot forget about the new and upcoming console, Project Scorpio, which is sure to take up a significant chunk of time as well. See what Spencer had to say about the extended press conference.

Yea, had some games that just didn't want to leave out to hit the time so made a call to just run a little long. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 8, 2017

So we can expect to see some huge game announcements and reveals, as well as some third-party games set to run on the Scorpio, and of course the indie titles as well! If it’s anything like last year, where they showed off Battlefield 1 and the Xbox One S, then it will definitely be entertaining. We’ll just have to wait and see if we have any surprises thrown our way as well. Microsoft’s E3 press conference kicks off on Sunday, June 11th at 2 pm PST / 5 pm EST.

Are you going to be watching the Microsoft E3 press conference? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for our E3 2017 coverage which will include this conference!

