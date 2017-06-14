Metro Exodus Won’t Be Open World but Will Have “Survival Sandbox”

Metro Exodus Levels Will Be Linear and Large

The very first gameplay footage from E3 (excluding EA Play) was for Metro Exodus, and it was gorgeous. Considering the visual scope of the gameplay, many observers thought it might be open world. For that reason, many also speculated it would be a sandbox game. However, in a recent interview with PCGamesN, Executive Producer Jon Bloch confirmed otherwise.

Metro Exodus will remain linear, just like other Metro games:

“First and foremost we’re not moving away from the classic linear Metro gameplay,” Bloch said. “We still have that, but what we’re doing with this new gameplay is more like sandbox survival.”

Basically, we can expect big maps but the same linear progression as previous titles. There are many games that qualify as ‘open world’; similarly, however, many still split into different areas separated by loading screens. Lines often get blurred between open world and what Bloch is calling “sandbox survival.” So long as the gameplay is fun, it’s hard to imagine players complaining.

“There’s large levels that offer a lot more freedom, they’re non-linear, but we will have a story wrapped into them,” Bloch continued. “So the story will carry through across the non-linear and linear levels.”

Even thought Metro Exodus is sticking to classic linearity, it’s looking like we can expect some twists and turns. Fans of their previous games will no doubt be on board. And with the upgrade this time around, the same is likely true of newcomers.

Metro Exodus will arrive at some point in 2018. What are your thoughts on Bloch’s comments? Is Metro Exodus on your radar? Let us know in the comments below.

Happy gaming.

