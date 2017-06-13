Metal Gear Survive Delayed Until 2018

Konami’s Post-Kojima MGS Spinoff Needs More Time For Further Polish

For those morbidly curious, Polygon reports that Konami’s upcoming Metal Gear Survive, a MGS spinoff with base defense and zombies, will be missing its scheduled 2017 release window, citing the need for additional time to polish the game. A Konami representative also relayed to Polygon that the multiplayer game will now be releasing for PS4, PC, and Xbox One in early 2018. So, I guess that’s great news for Sony Bend’s zombie-infested Days Gone, which is still scheduled for a 2017 release too.

The upcoming MGS title has a slight air of controversy as it will be the first game in the series (spinoff or not) for Konami that will not feature the work of Hideo Kojima. According to IGN, Kojima was asked to clarify if he had any involvement in this upcoming zombie shooter title, but he said, “That’s nothing to do with me! The Metal Gear games are about political fiction and espionage,” he explained. “Where do zombies fit in with that?” Being billed as a spinoff does give Konami some liberty to take the IP to bizarre genres like this one, but it’s unsure if gaming audiences will bite when the title release due to all the hubbub of Kojima’s unceremonious departure from the company.

Metal Gear Survive was first announced at Gamescom in 2016 to the surprise of many. The game uses a lot of the control and stealth mechanics found in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, but focuses instead on battling zombies over mechs in a parallel universe.

A few gaming outlets have already tried the E3 2017 demo of the game, and surprisingly, most of the feedback has been generally positive with PC Gamer’s Tim Clark enjoyed his playtime with the game.

