Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Announced

This Collection Features Mega Man 7 – 10

As reported by Gematsu earlier this year, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 has now been officially revealed by Capcom today. This Blue Bomber collection contains Mega Man 7 – 10, and releases this August for PC, PS4, and Xbox One (sorry 3DS and Switch fans). Like the previous Mega Man Legacy Collection, this sequel will feature some game collection perks such as checkpoint saves, remixed stages, online leaderboards, a music player, and an even a museum mode too. For scrubs like me, there’s even an “extra armor” mode that cuts the damage down in half.



It’s nice to see the high-res Mega Man games gets some love with the SNES Mega Man 7 that features an in-game store (a series first) and the lovely pixel work of PlayStation’s Mega Man 8. More than ten years later after 8, Mega Man returned in Mega Man 9 & 10 which took the series back to its NES roots by adopting those 8-bit graphics once again. For this collection, all the DLC content in the last two games will be featured here like playing as Proto Man and Bass.

I wouldn’t call it a comeback the likes of which Sonic is enjoying with his two new games, but Mega Man will be in two new games this year. Sure, one of them is a collection, but it’s always heartening to see Capcom using Mega Man once again.

Hopefully, we’d be lucky enough to get a Breath of Fire collection one day.

