Share This

 

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Trailer Shows off the Avengers alongside Capcom’s Signature Idols

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Trailer Shows off The Avengers Characters alongside Capcom’s Signature Idols, including Rocket Raccoon, Dante, Chun-Li, and More

Sony’s E3 2017 presser brought us a beautiful new trailer for their upcoming fighter-fusion of genres. The new Marvel vs Capcom Infinite trailer shows off The Avengers crew along with Capcom’s signature idols including Dante from the Devil May Cry Series, Chun-Li from the Street Fighter franchise, and more, duking it out in an all-out, heated battle. According to the story demo that premiered, gamers can now download the story demo for PlayStation 4 immediately.

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Trailer Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Feature

Wanna check out the action-packed trailer and get a closer look at the roster of characters for yourself? You can watch it in all of it’s glory in the video below!:

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite has its launch date set for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on September 19th.

Will you be grabbing a copy for yourself? Let us know in the comments below!

 

Related Posts


Ubisoft Steps into Toys to Life with Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Beyond Good & Evil 2 Makes A Stunning Return in New Trailer

We Get a Taste of Far Cry 5 Gameplay Carnage at UbiE3

Ubisoft Singapore Debuts Skulls & Bones at E3 2017

Ubisoft Unveils Mysterious VR Project Transference
Next
Monster Hunter World Officially Revealed at E3, Alongside a Spectacular Trailer
Previous
E3 2017: Shadow of the Colossus Makes Surprise Return to PS4