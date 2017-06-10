Marvel Heroes Omega Xbox One Launch Date Revealed

Marvel Heroes Omega MMO Set to Launch at the End of the Month

Slap the name “Marvel” on something and its nearly guaranteed to be gold! Marvel Heroes Omega is an updated console port of the highly popular MMO series first launched on PC years back. Developer Gazillion announced today that Marvel Heroes Omega would officially launch on Xbox One on June 30th, the same day that the Playstation 4 Open Beta will close and the full game will be made available as well..

Marvel Heroes Omega is a free to download MMO game with action-RPG elements from the developers of Diablo 2. Players can select from a vast array of Marvel characters both good and evil, each with their own set of unlockable powers, boosts, and skills. Every character features at least one alternate costume and a whole host of dialogue for each other character they may encounter in their travels.

Marvel Heroes Omega features a lengthy and intertwining story spanning several Marvel locales and classic bad guys to thwart, as well as daily challenges and some truly fantastic team-up options in co-op mode. For more information, check out the games official website.

Have you been playing the open beta for Marvel Heroes Omega? Or maybe you were playing the game on PC? Let us know your thoughts on Marvel’s impressive MMO on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: Press Release.