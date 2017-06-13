Mario x Rabbids Kingdom Battle Doesn’t Stop at the Ubisoft Conference

Mario x Rabbids Kingdom Battle Not Done; Special Guest on the Nintendo Stream

You thought maybe Mario x Rabbids Kingdom Battle would just re-hash the trailer and footage from Ubisoft’s press conference, right? You thought wrong, dude. Look at who we have here joining the stream:

That’s right, it’s our good French friend Yves Guillemot grabbing the camera for a quick second before we see more environments, characters, and enemies in play during the gameplay footage. For instance:





A winter wonderland with a new enemy that has some tactical advantages, including mobile cover. We can also see some status effects on the enemy, possibly a stun employed by Mario or Rabbid Peach. Within this winterscape, we caught a glimpse of the first puzzle game where Mario is guiding a frozen Rabbid Mario in a brick of ice towards a button that has to be depressed by the weight of the brick.

And who is this guy?

More questions, no answers. I guess we’ll have to wait until August 27th, when Mario x Rabbids Kindom Battle can get into our hot little hands.

View the E3 trailer here:

