Share This

 

Mario x Rabbids Kingdom Battle Doesn’t Stop at the Ubisoft Conference

Mario x Rabbids Kingdom Battle Not Done; Special Guest on the Nintendo Stream

You thought maybe Mario x Rabbids Kingdom Battle would just re-hash the trailer and footage from Ubisoft’s press conference, right? You thought wrong, dude. Look at who we have here joining the stream:

Mario x rabbids kingdom battle E3 2017

That’s right, it’s our good French friend Yves Guillemot grabbing the camera for a quick second before we see more environments, characters, and enemies in play during the gameplay footage. For instance:

Mario x rabbids kingdom battle gameplay

A winter wonderland with a new enemy that has some tactical advantages, including mobile cover. We can also see some status effects on the enemy, possibly a stun employed by Mario or Rabbid Peach. Within this winterscape, we caught a glimpse of the first puzzle game where Mario is guiding a frozen Rabbid Mario in a brick of ice towards a button that has to be depressed by the weight of the brick.

And who is this guy?

mario x rabbids kingdom battle baddie

More questions, no answers. I guess we’ll have to wait until August 27th, when Mario x Rabbids Kindom Battle can get into our hot little hands.

View the E3 trailer here:

Related Posts


Nintendo Drops Not One, But Two Release Dates for Breath of the Wild DLC

Black Desert Online, the Great Fantasy MMO, Is Coming to Xbox One

Massive Medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gets a New Story Trailer

Cinematic Trailer for Vampyr Presents Monster-Infested London

New Trailer for ‘Dauntless’ Showcases Co-op Behemoth Hunting
Next
New Yoshi Game Revealed At E3 2017
Previous
Metroid Prime 4 Officially Teased During Nintendo’s E3 Press Briefing