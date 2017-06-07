Magical Girl RPG Blue Reflection Gets a Western Release Date

It’s Like Persona But With a Magical Girl Twist

If you’re the sort of person who loves Persona so much that the 5 existing games just aren’t enough, than Gust and Koei Tecmo have you covered. Their new RPG, Blue Reflection, is pretty much a magical girl version of Persona. Best of all, it’s actually coming to North America!

Blue Reflection takes place in a Japanese all-girls high school. The protagonist, Hinako Shirai, gets caught up in the world of transformation sequences and crazy battles after a terrible accident derails her ballet career. The magical Shijou twins give Hinako the power of a Reflector, this game’s form of magical girl, as well as access to an alternate dimension known as the Common. So, to recap, there’s high school students given powers that are tied to an alternate plane of existence, with elements of social bonding and interaction thrown in between battles. If you’re on that Persona kick, this game may fill the void for you.

Players who pre-purchase the game will be entitled to a selection of bonuses, including alternate costumes and PS4 themes, depending on which version you purchase. Blue Reflection will be out in North America on September 26th, 2017. For a better idea of what to expect from this game, you can check out the trailer below.

SOURCE: Press Release